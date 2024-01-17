China-India border dispute: troops clashed twice in 2022, even as Beijing and New Delhi held peace talks
- Details of the new clashes emerged after the Indian Army awarded gallantry medals to soldiers it said challenged Chinese troops trying to enter Indian territory
- The India-China border dispute dates back to the 1950s, and the two sides fought a brief but bloody war over it in 1962
These skirmishes in India’s Ladakh region, the last of which is now known to have happened in November 2022, show that the tensions along the unmarked border continued much longer than previously reported.
The Indian and Chinese armies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Details of the new clashes emerged after the Indian Army awarded gallantry medals to some of its soldiers, who it said challenged Chinese troops trying to enter Indian territory in at least two incidents in 2022.
During physical jostling, an Indian soldier wounded at least four Chinese troops and snatched their rifles, “forcing them to go back”, it said.
In the second incident in November 2022, Indian troops pushed back “a group of 40 to 50 soldiers of (PLA)” who were trying to enter Indian territory. A unit of Indian soldiers attacked and injured them, “thus foiling the enemy’s plan to capture the post”, another citation said.
The citations also said army units of the two countries were involved in a two-day stand-off in an unspecified area in 2022.
The military and diplomatic discussions between the nuclear-armed neighbours to resolve the stand-off that began in mid-2020 have not resulted in a final resolution yet.