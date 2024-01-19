Dozens of people joined a frantic search for survivors around the lake near the city of Vadodara where the boat capsized.

The incident happened in Gujarat state as pupils were travelling to a picnic organised by their school.

“The total death toll is 15,” hospital superintendent Ranjan Aiyer told reporters.

Other officials at the hospital, who did not give their names, said the victims included children as young as 10 along with two of their teachers.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear but a Vadodara district official told Agence France-Presse that 27 people were believed to be aboard.

“May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Fatal boat accidents are common on Indian waterways.

Last year, at least 22 people were killed when their double-decker tourist boat capsized in the southern state of Kerala.

Survivors of that accident told local media that many of the passengers were not wearing life jackets.