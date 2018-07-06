One dead, dozens of Chinese tourists missing after boat capsizes off Thailand

One man died and dozens of Chinese tourists remained missing after a boat capsized in rough seas off the southern Thailand island of Phuket, officials said late on Thursday, adding that rescue operations had been suspended for the night.

The boat, the Phoenix, was carrying around 90 passengers in the Andaman Sea when it keeled over after it was hit by massive waves, leaving authorities scrambling to react.

“There are 53 people missing,” Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong told reporters. “We have stopped the rescue … we’ll start again in the morning.”

The body of a man wearing a life jacket with the logo of the Phoenix was pulled from the sea late Thursday.

The victim was found near one of a string of islands off Phuket’s coast.

The boat was returning to Phuket from the island of Koh Racha at around 4.00pm when a storm hit, according to the captain, who identified himself as Somjing Boontham in a televised interview.

He said that the boat was hit by five metre-high waves, flooding the boat, which started to slowly keel over, prompting him to warn passengers to put on life jackets and trigger inflatable life rafts.

“So I sent someone to them to wear life jackets … They were all Chinese visitors, apart from two farang,” he said using Thai vernacular for westerners.

A police official had earlier reported that 90 people had been rescued and just seven were missing. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

Earlier in the day, another boat also overturned off Phuket. But officials said that the 39 Chinese and European tourists forced to abandon that boat were rescued and had been safely returned to land.

Governor Noraphat said that Phuket officials had issued a weather warning on Wednesday alerting the public about impending storms.

“There were high winds this evening,” he said, adding a further 10 pleasure boats were stranded at sea and being attended to by rescue boats from the police and navy.

Severe weather is forecast in the area until Tuesday.