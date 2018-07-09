Reuters reporters to face Myanmar trial for ‘breach’ of secrecy act
PUBLISHED : Monday, 09 July, 2018, 12:29pm
UPDATED : Monday, 09 July, 2018, 12:29pm
Two Reuters reporters accused of breaking Myanmar’s draconian secrecy law during their reporting of the Rohingya crisis will face trial, a judge ruled Monday, an offence that carries up to 14 years in jail.
Myanmar nationals Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were both “charged under the state secrets act”, Judge Ye Lwin told the court. The pair have been held in custody for six months for pre-trial hearings.
More to come …
