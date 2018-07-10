A ninth boy was rescued from a flooded Thailand cave on Tuesday, the third day of the mission to save a trapped youth soccer team and their coach, according to police and military sources.

“The ninth boy is out,” the police source said, requesting anonymity, while a Thai navy source confirmed the boy “has been transferred from the cave entrance to the field hospital”.

Elite divers are hoping to free the remaining four by the end of the day.

Earlier, rescue operation commander Narongsak Osottanakorn said the mission began soon after 10am, involving 19 divers.

A senior public health official said separately that a medical team tending to the eight boys who have already been brought out from the cave has assured that they are in good health.

Jesada Chokdumrongsuk, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, told a joint press conference on Tuesday morning that despite being healthy, the boys have to remain in hospital for at least a week.

“The kids are footballers so they have high immune systems,” Jesada said.

“Everyone is in high spirits and are happy to get out. But we will have a psychiatrist to evaluate them.”

Four more boys were brought out Monday from the flooded cave in Chiang Rai after four others were rescued on Sunday.

Four ambulances and a convoy of other vehicles arrived at the cave site Tuesday morning as rains hit the region.

Monday’s rescue effort took about nine hours, two fewer than the day before, in a sign of growing confidence and expertise.

Each of the rescued boys has been guided through the dark winding cave by a pair of divers.

The 12 boys and their coach entered the cave on June 23 after soccer practice and were subsequently trapped by rising floodwaters.

Amid a frantic search effort by hundreds of rescuers and support personnel, divers found the group sheltering on a dry patch about 4 kilometres from the entrance of the cave on July 2.

Kyodo, Reuters, Associated Press