The last member of the rescue team to leave the Thai cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach were rescued, Australian doctor Richard Harris, emerged to discover that his father had died.

Harris’s boss Andrew Peace says in a statement the father had died on Tuesday shortly after the last of the 13 team members was freed from the cave.

Peace says: “This is clearly a time of grief for the Harris family, magnified by the physical and emotional demands of being part of this week’s highly complex and ultimately successful rescue operation.”

Pearce says the anaesthetist and experienced cave diver would return to his home in Adelaide city soon. Harris played a part in deciding the order in which the 13 were freed.

Pearce did not say how the father had died and asked for the family’s privacy to be respected.