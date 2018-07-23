Duterte vows for first time to ‘defend our interest’ in South China Sea

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed for the first time in a major policy speech that he would “defend our interest in the West Philippine Sea”.

In an hour-long state-of-the-nation address before congress on Monday, Duterte said: “Our improved relationship with China does not mean we will waver to defend our interest in the West Philippine Sea,” referring to the group of islands and reefs claimed by the Philippines in the South China Sea.

He did not go into details. However, Duterte made it clear that China and the Philippines were addressing the issue through diplomacy.

He said both countries were also closely sharing intelligence on the issue of illegal drugs, which has led to the discovery of clandestine ice laboratories operated by “the Wu syndicate”.

Duterte’s mention of the maritime conflict came days after private pollster Pulse Asia released survey results showing that 73 per cent of Filipinos wanted the Duterte government to assert the decision of the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

The same survey showed Filipinos trusted the United States (74 per cent), Japan (45 per cent), Australia (32 per cent) and China (17 per cent) in that order.

Diplomats from those countries were present in Congress to hear Duterte speak. But nowhere in the address did the president mention the US, Japan or Australia. He did talk about Asean briefly.

In last year’s speech, Duterte gave the US a public bashing by describing how the Americans killed Filipinos during the Filipino-American war at the turn of the 20th century.

Duterte’s speech was delayed for over an hour yesterday by a tussle over the House speaker post between incumbent Jose Alvarez and former president turned Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Arroyo had grabbed the speaker post at lunchtime from Alvarez, with the reported blessing of Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. A clutch of congressmen swore her into office, but the ceremony was cut short after the sound system was turned off.

The mace – a symbol of the House that has to be set on a pedestal to denote that sessions are going on – also went missing.

Sources told various television stations and newspapers that Sara Duterte had personally asked some congressmen to unseat Alvarez.

President Duterte arrived on time for his 4pm speech but had to resolve the impasse between Alvarez and Arroyo, two of his closest political allies.

Nearly an hour later, Duterte’s special assistant Christopher “Bong” Go sent a text to reporters saying the administration would “proceed with SONA and proceed with elections later”.

The passage of a Muslim Autonomy Law became the casualty of this in-House tiff. The Senate or Upper House had approved the final version in the morning, but in the Lower House, Arroyo’s power grab derailed approval and a planned dramatic signing by Duterte of the law during his speech.

The Bangsamoro Organic Law was supposed to be the highlight of Duterte’s address and key element of his legacy. Instead, Duterte just said, “give me 48 hours to sign it and ratify the law”.

Present in the hall were Moro Islamic Liberation Chief Murad Ebrahim and chief negotiator Ghazali Jaafar.