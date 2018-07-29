Cambodian voters are heading to the polls Sunday in a general election in which no viable opposition party is taking part, virtually guaranteeing victory by the ruling Cambodian People’s Party.

Voting ends at 3pm and preliminary results are expected on Sunday night.

Some 8.3 million people have registered to vote in the election.

Besides the CPP, 19 small, mostly newly formed parties are also contesting, none of which won a seat in the last election in 2013.

The main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party was dissolved by a court order last year and its lawmakers banned from politics in a move seen by many as aimed at eliminating any real opposition ahead of the election.

Sam Rainsy, a former leader of the CNRP now living in exile, has called for a boycott of the election.

“This sham election is intended to legitimise Hun Sen’s killing of democracy in Cambodia,” he tweeted on Thursday.





“With no real challenger Hun Sen’s victory is a hollow and laughable one.”

In recent weeks, opposition figures have posted pictures of themselves holding up a “clean finger” to show their support for the boycott, in reference to the ink in which voters must dip their index finger after voting.

Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled the country for 33 years, has slammed the boycott and repeatedly urged people to show up for the ballot and vote for his CPP in recent campaign speeches. The authorities have declared that calls to boycott the election are illegal.

A low turnout is likely to further raise doubts over the legitimacy of the election. In the last election in 2013, in which CNRP made major gains, the turnout was around 70 per cent.

Human Rights Watch last week issued a statement calling the national elections “fundamentally flawed.” Besides the dissolution of the CNRP and a crackdown on independent media, it also cited “surveillance, intimidation, detention, and politically motivated prosecution of key opposition members.”

Cambodia holds a general election every five years. In the 2013 election, the CPP won 68 of the legislature’s current 123 seats and the CRNP won the remaining 55 seats.

The US and EU have pulled funding and help for the vote, but Cambodia’s staunch ally China has provided support with US$20 million for equipment, including voting booths, laptops and computers.

This month, US security-research firm FireEye said it found evidence of a Chinese hacking team infiltrating computer systems belonging to Cambodia’s election commission, opposition leaders and the media.

China was by far the biggest investor in Cambodia, outlaying US$12.6 billion in foreign investment since 1994, according to the Council for the Development of Cambodia. It’s also Cambodia’s biggest trade partner.

“Chinese support has allowed them to be much more open and confident in their spurning of human rights norms, so there is some enabling effect,” said Sebastian Strangio, author of the book Hun Sen’s Cambodia.