Efforts were underway Monday to rescue hundreds of climbers stranded on Mount Rinjani on Indonesia’s Lombok Island, a day after a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the popular tourist destination.

Helicopters and rescue teams on foot have been deployed to scour the slopes of Mount Rinjani, which is criss-crossed with hiking routes popular with tourists.

“The latest information from the team in the field is that today all the families stuck on Mount Rinjani will be evacuated via the Sembalun trail,” said Asdiyanto, an official at North Lombok Disaster Mitigation Agency.

“This is being handled by the management team from Mount Rinjani National Park,” said Asdiyanto who, like many Indonesians, uses one name.

An official from Mount Rinjani National Park said more than 500 hikers and their guides were stranded.

“There are still 560 people trapped. Five hundred are in Segara Anakan area, and 60 are in Batu Ceper,” said the head of Rinjani national park Sudiyono, who also goes by one name.

Sixteen people were killed and hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the shallow quake, which sent people running from their homes early in the morning of Sunday.

The quake also dislodged tonnes of rock and mud on Mount Rinjani, leaving people with no easy way down.

Rising some 3,726 metres (12,224 feet) above sea level, the peak is the second-tallest volcano in Indonesia and a favourite among sightseers keen to take in its expansive views.

Hiking trails on the mountain were closed following the quake due to fear of further landslides.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 50km (30 miles) northeast of Lombok’s main city Mataram, the United States Geological Survey said, far from the main tourist spots on the south and west of the island.

The initial tremor was followed by two strong secondary quakes and more than 100 aftershocks.

Eka Fathurrahman, the police chief in East Lombok, said a Malaysian woman who died was part of a group of 18 Malaysian tourists who had just visited Mount Rinjani when the quake jolted their guest house and toppled a concrete wall.

Six other people were injured at the guest house.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

Reuters, Agence France-Presse, Associated Press