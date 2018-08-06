Equanimity, the US$250 million luxury yacht allegedly bought with funds stolen from a Malaysian state investment company after a long legal battle is currently near Batam island close to Singapore after Malaysia made an arrangement with Indonesia to take ownership of the vessel.

The Cayman Islands-registered Equanimity was seized in February off the Indonesian tourist island of Bali.

The US Department of Justice alleges in civil lawsuits that huge sums of money were stolen from Malaysia’s 1MDB investment fund -set up by former prime minister Najib Razak – in a huge fraud and money-laundering scam.

The fund and Najib, who lost an election earlier this year, deny any wrongdoing.

The suits allege US$1.7 billion worth of assets were allegedly bought with the stolen funds, which US officials are seeking to recover.

Those assets include a 300-foot (90-metre) yacht bought by Jho Low, a former unofficial adviser to 1MDB.

“We will hand over the yacht soon,” said Daniel Silitonga, deputy director of economic crimes at Indonesia’s national police.

“Special arrangements have been made by the two countries based on good relations.”

Bilateral ties between Malaysia and Indonesia are close with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visiting Jakarta in June, making it his first official tour of the region after a stunning election victory in May over Najib.

At the time of the seizure, Malaysia was not cooperating with international investigations into 1MDB. But the massive corruption scandal in May led to the electoral defeat of Najib, who is now facing charges.

Malaysian and international authorities want to question Malaysian financier Jho Low, who the Justice Department alleges was a key figure in the theft and international laundering of US$4.5 billion from 1MDB.

Low, who has so far evaded investigators, issued a statement through his US lawyer on Sunday, protesting the handover of the yacht.

“Actions like this make it increasingly clear that there is no jurisdiction where the issues in this case can be subject to a fair hearing, thanks to a global media circus fuelled by politically motivated parties whose aim is to convict Mr. Low in the public arena,” the statement said.

The Equanimity’s lavish amenities include a helicopter landing pad, plunge pool, gymnasium and a cinema.

It was built in 2014 by the Dutch yacht manufacturer Oceano, which received detailed instructions from Low about its outfitting, according to the Justice Department’s asset recovery case.

Associated Press, Bloomberg, Agence France-Presse