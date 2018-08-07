Rescuers in Lombok are still pulling people out alive from the rubble two days after a deadly earthquake struck the Indonesian island, causing widespread damage and panic.

The 6.9-magnitude quake that struck early on Sunday evening killed 98 people, injured more than 236 others, and destroyed thousands of homes.

Search and rescue teams have been working to access those in the worst-affected areas, close to the epicentre in northern Lombok.

In the northern village of Lading-Lading the local mosque was entirely flattened. People had been performing evening prayers when the roof caved in on top of them.

A video released by Indonesia’s disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho showed military officers propping up a distressed victim, as he staggered out of the mosque debris in an Islamic dressing gown.

“You’re safe, mister,” said one of the soldiers as emotion overcame the man and villagers crowded around him.

On his Twitter account the disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho wrote: “Praise God there are still victims that can be rescued from the collapsed mosque rocked by the earthquake … Hopefully a lot more can be saved.”

Alhamdulillah ada korban yang bisa diselamatkan dari masjid yang roboh diguncang gempa 7 SR di Desa Lading-Lading Kecamatan Tanjung Kabupaten Lombok Utara. Evakuasi masih terus dilakukan oleh tim SAR gabungan. Semoga banyak yang bisa diselamatkan. pic.twitter.com/hJ0NKZUB53 — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) August 6, 2018

Efforts to identify and rescue all victims were initially hampered by power outages, disrupted phone signals, broken bridges and split roads.

A state of emergency was declared in Lombok until August 11 as Indonesia’s disaster agency, military, police, volunteers and various government ministries worked to address immediate needs, including providing shelter, water and food.

Sunday’s earthquake triggered at least 230 aftershocks, which were expected to continue for the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, terrified holidaymakers on Tuesday rushed for boats and planes to leave Lombok island.

Some 4,600 tourists have been evacuated from the Gili Islands, three tiny, coral-fringed tropical islands that lie off the northwest coast of Lombok and are popular with backpackers and divers.

Hundreds crowded onto its powder-white beaches on Monday, desperately awaiting transport off the normally paradise destination. Seven Indonesian holidaymakers died on the largest of the three, Gili Trawangan.

Arriving on the main island, tourists told stories of people climbing on top of each other in a mad scramble to get a seat on one of the rescue boats.

Margret Helgadottir, a holidaymaker from Iceland, described people screaming as the roof of her hotel on one of the islands collapsed.

“We just froze: thankfully we were outside,” she said tearfully from a harbour in Lombok to where she had been evacuated.

“Everything went black, it was terrible.”

When the quake first hit on Sunday night and triggered a tsunami warning, panicked tourists fled to the highest points they could find, huddling in the dark as they struggled to get news of what was happening with the phone signal down.

To accommodate the influx of tourist trying to leave Lombok, more flights have been added and the airport is now open 24 hours.

“This is an emergency situation, many passengers are coming; hence [the airport] will operate for 24 hours,” Lombok international airport general manager I Ngurah Ardita told The Jakarta Post.

Indonesia, one of the world’s most disaster-prone nations, straddles the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide and many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2014, a devastating tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

The Guardian, Agence France-Presse, Associated Press