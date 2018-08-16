A Malaysian judge on Thursday ordered two women accused of murdering Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea’s leader, to defend themselves.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, a Vietnamese, could face the death penalty on charges of murdering Kim Jong-nam by smearing his face with VX, a nerve agent banned by the United Nations, at a Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13 last year.

High Court Judge Azmi Ariffin said it can be inferred from evidence presented in court that there was a “well-planned conspiracy” between the two women and four North Korean suspects at large to kill Kim “systemically.”

He said he “cannot rule out that this could be a political assassination” but noted there was no concrete evidence to support this.

He called for them to enter their defence after reading his ruling for more than two hours. The defence phase of the trial is expected to last months.

The women, both in their 20s, are the only suspects in custody and had pleaded not guilty, saying they thought they were involved in a prank for a reality TV show. Four North Koreans also charged in the killing have fled Malaysia.

The prosecution made closing arguments in June at a court on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital, based on testimony from 34 witnesses.

Expert witnesses testified that traces of VX were found on the clothing of both women. Video recordings played in court showed them meeting the four fugitives at the airport before the attack. They also show Huong appearing to smear something on Kim Jong-nam’s face.

Defence lawyers say the killing was politically motivated, with many key suspects linked to the North Korean embassy in the Malaysian capital, suggesting the women were simply pawns.

Siti Aisyah’s lawyer Gooi Soon Seng called the evidence against his client “flimsy and circumstantial” as it relied only on the security footage and the traces of VX on her.

There was no clear footage of Siti Aisyah smearing Kim’s face. The recordings show only a blurry image of someone the prosecution identified as Siti Aisyah hurrying from the scene.

Huong’s lawyer, Hisyam Teh, said his client’s conduct after the incident was that of an innocent person, citing CCTV recordings showing her return to the crime scene two days later, when she was arrested.

Pyongyang has denied accusations by South Korean and US officials that Kim Jong-un’s regime was behind the killing.