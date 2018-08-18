Artificial intelligence driven traffic controls, blockchain-based financial technology and the Internet of Things were at the top of the agenda on Saturday as Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad kicked off his closely watched five-day visit to China with a tour of Alibaba Group’s Hangzhou headquarters.

The tech-savvy 93-year-old leader – elected in May on a platform promising widespread reform – told the Chinese conglomerate’s co-founder Jack Ma that his country was “very keen” on adopting its various hi-tech platforms to bolster economic growth.

“What you have achieved is quite fantastic … we hope to benefit, especially in the area of marketing our products to the world,” the Malaysian leader told Ma after an hour-long briefing on the Chinese firm’s latest ventures.

Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, in June opened a Malaysia office and houses a major logistics hub close to Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Mahathir was briefed on the company’s various initiatives in Southeast Asia’s third largest economy.

Among them is an artificial intelligence driven project to improve Kuala Lumpur’s infamous traffic gridlock using data from existing traffic cameras.

The Malaysian leader, accompanied by a delegation that included his wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking, was all ears during presentations by Alibaba’s head honchos.

Halfway through a presentation by Ant Financial President Eric Jing on the Alipay digital payment system’s international use, the veteran politician said he was curious how the technology could be used at Malaysia’s borders to assess whether incoming Chinese travellers had adequate funds for their trip.

Ma immediately chimed in, suggesting that Malaysian immigration officers could be given access to peoples’ online financial credibility scores.

Ma meanwhile also batted hard for his company’s rapid advances in blockchain-based financial technology – but told the Malaysian leader he did not back the controversial cryptocurrency bitcoin.

Mahathir was due to visit carmaker Zhejiang Geely later on Saturday.

The Chinese firm part owns Malaysian carmaker Proton, which Mahathir helped create during his first, 1981-2003 stint in power.

The premier will meet China-based Malaysian businessmen and the wider Malaysian diaspora tomorrow in Beijing, before the keenly anticipated meetings with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping on Monday.

Observers say fruitful discussions will smoothen bilateral ties that were thrust on an uncertain path when Mahathir suspended over US$20 billion worth of Beijing-backed infrastructure projects after his surprise election in May.

The premier believes his scandal-tainted predecessor Najib Razak endorsed the deals despite having terms that were skewed against Malaysia and is trying to open renegotiations during this trip.