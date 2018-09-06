NewsAsiaSoutheast Asia
Cambodian PM Hun Sen’s eldest son promoted to commander of armed forces

Lieutenant General Hun Manet becomes second most powerful position in the country’s military

PUBLISHED : Thursday, 06 September, 2018, 7:16pm
UPDATED : Thursday, 06 September, 2018, 7:17pm

Associated Press
Associated Press

The eldest son of Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen was promoted Thursday to commander of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, the second most powerful position in the country’s military.

Lieutenant General Hun Manet currently holds a number of key positions, including head of the Defence Ministry’s anti-terrorism unit and deputy chief of the prime minister’s bodyguard unit.

He is seen as a possible successor to Hun Sen, who has been in power for 33 years.

Hun Sen’s two other sons also hold senior positions, with one being a member of parliament and head of the country’s youth confederation, and the other being head of the country’s intelligence unit.

 

