Facebook picks Singapore for its first data centre in Asia

Facebook announced Thursday that it will build a S$1.4 billion (about US$1 billion) data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia and 15th in the world.

The 11-storey high, 170,000-square-metre structure will “form part of our growing presence in Singapore and across Asia”, Facebook said in a statement.

The centre, which will be one of the most efficient and environmentally friendly sites in Asia, is expected to open in 2022.

“We selected Singapore for a number of reasons, including robust infrastructure and access to fibre, a talented local workforce, and a great set of community partners,” it said.

Facebook said Singapore had also established policies that fostered a business-friendly environment, including measures that supported the enforcement of contracts and ease of construction permitting.

Data centres house critical company infrastructure such as servers and other networked computer equipment that are used to provide Facebook applications and services to users.