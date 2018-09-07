Philippines’ Duterte: defiant senator will not be arrested without warrant
Senator Antonio Trillanes remains holed up in the senate building after saying arrest order was ‘illegal’
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided not to seek the arrest of an opposition senator who has taken refuge in the Senate without a court warrant.
The decision could ease a three-day stand-off between Duterte and one of his fiercest critics.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a news conference Friday in Jordan, where Duterte is winding up a visit, that the president made the decision “to abide with the rule of law” after a long discussion with Cabinet officials who were travelling with him.
In a signed proclamation made public Tuesday, Duterte voided the 2011 amnesty of senator Antonio Trillanes, who once joined mutinies as a navy officer, and ordered his arrest. Trillanes has refused to leave the Senate, saying Duterte’s order was illegal.
