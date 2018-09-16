Typhoon Mangkhut killed at least 28 people in the Philippines as it smashed homes and left behind torrents of floodwater, and is now slamming into China’s coast.

Police Director General Oscar Albayalde said that 20 had died in the Cordillera region, four in Nueva Vizcaya province and another outside the two regions, as the typhoon battered the rice-growing and mountain area on Saturday.

Three more deaths have been reported in northeastern Cagayan province, where the typhoon made landfall.

The massive storm, considered this year’s strongest, left key agricultural areas on Luzon island underwater as its fierce winds tore trees from the ground and rains unleashed dozens of landslides.

Because communications and electricity were knocked out across much of the region where about five million people were in the typhoon’s direct path, officials are still assessing the human and material cost.

In the northern town of Baggao, the storm collapsed houses, tore off roofs and downed power lines. Some roads were cut off by landslides and many remained submerged.

Farms across Luzon, which produces a large portion of the nation’s rice and corn, were sitting under muddy floodwaters, their crops ruined just a month before harvest.

“We’re already poor and then this (storm) happened to us. We have lost hope,” 40-year-old Mary Anne Baril, whose corn and rice crops were spoiled in the storm, said.

“We have no other means to survive,” she said through tears.

More than 105,000 people fled their homes in the largely rural region.

An average of 20 typhoons and storms lash the Philippines each year, killing hundreds of people and leaving millions in near-perpetual poverty.

The dead included many killed in landslides, a girl who drowned and a security guard crushed by a falling wall. In addition to the 10 killed in the Philippines, a woman was swept out to sea in Taiwan.

The country’s deadliest storm on record is Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,350 people dead or missing across the central Philippines in November 2013.

Mangkhut has weakened since blasting into the Philippine coast on Saturday, but was packing sustained winds of 175 km/h (110mph) as it hurtled toward China’s heavily populated southern coast.

Rain and strong winds lashed Hong Kong Sunday morning as the storm approached.

Agence France-Presse, Associated Press