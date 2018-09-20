A landslide set off by heavy rains buried homes under part of a mountainside in the central Philippines on Thursday, and several people were feared buried, including two who sent text messages seeking help.

Officials said four people were killed and seven injured.

The collapse buried about 30 small houses in two villages after daybreak in Naga city on the popular tourist island of Cebu.

Roderick Gonzales, the police chief of Naga city, said that rescuers were at the scene and more were coming.

It’s not known how many people lived in the houses or how many were able to escape.

Naga City Councillor Carmelino Cruz Jnr said four people had died and seven who were injured had been rescued in two spots of the landslide-hit area.

“We’re running out of time. The ground in the area is still vibrating. We’re striking a balance between intensifying our rescue efforts and ensuring the safety of our rescuers,” Cruz said.

Some victims still managed to send text messages after the landslide, Gonzales said as he helped oversee search and rescue work.

He said three of the dead were elderly women and a child.

More than 300 villagers were evacuated from the area for safety as search and rescue work continued, Angelene Templo, an assistant to the mayor, said.

Naga is a coastal city with a population of more than 100,000. Cebu province was not directly hit by Typhoon Mangkhut, which pounded the northern Philippines on Saturday.

As Thursday’s rescue unfolded, efforts continued in the hunt for bodies in the mining area of Itogon in the mountainous north of the Philippines, which was the area worst hit by the typhoon.

Most of 81 killed in the storm died in landslides in the Cordillera range, which includes Itogon and other mining towns in a region known for gold mining.

Mangkhut swamped fields in the nation’s agricultural north and smashed houses when it tore through at the weekend.

Itogon is one of the country’s oldest mining hubs, with known gold panning activity stretching back to before the 17th-century Spanish colonial conquest.

Thousands of people from all over the country still flock to the upland town seeking their fortune in largely unregulated mining, which is accompanied by periodic deadly accidents.

Associated Press, Agence France-Presse