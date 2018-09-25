Police in northern Thailand have arrested three men over the brutal murder of a British millionaire and his wife.

Alan Hogg, 64, who is from Edinburgh, and his Thai wife Nod Suddaen, 61, were reported missing from their home in Phrae province on Thursday after they failed to meet friends in the nearby city of Chiang Mai.

Blood stains were found in the sink and changing room area around the pool at their home, with signs they had been wiped down, but no bodies have been found. A mobile phone belonging to Nod was still charging at the house when police arrived to search the property.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed they had arrested three men who had admitted killing the couple and burying their bodies away from the house. Police Gen Sanpat Prabpudsa, who was leading the investigation, said: “We have arrested three men who have confessed.”

The men confessed to first shooting Hogg in front of the duck pen and then beating his wife to death with a hammer in the garage. The men also implicated Hogg’s brother-in-law, Warut Satchakit, in the crime. Police said it was linked to an ongoing family dispute.

The three men who carried out the murders said Satchakit, who lived locally, had taken away the bodies to bury them.

“The brother-in-law had problems with money and there were family issues,” Prabpudsa said.

The police said the three men arrested over the murders had informed them where the bodies were buried and that they would be recovered on Tuesday.

Prabpudsa said: “We know the spot they are buried, I think we can find the bodies today.”

Police arrested Satchakit on Monday after CCTV footage showed him entering the couple’s home on Thursday morning and driving away their car. He was released on bail and has since disappeared.

A recently dug hole was also found near to the couple’s house that had then been filled in, though no bodies were recovered.

Hogg, who worked as an engineer and a businessman, had moved to Thailand several years ago and built the luxury three-storey home in Phrae province, which included a swimming pool, summer house and cattle yard. The couple’s daughter, Robyn, flew to Thailand from the UK over the weekend to assist the search.