Just 34 minutes after Indonesia was hit by another major earthquake, officials called off a tsunami warning. Aid agencies and others - still dealing with the aftermath of a devastating quake in August - breathed a sigh of relief.

What they didn’t know was that, just about that same time, a wall of seawater was tearing through the city of Palu and other areas Friday on the island of Sulawesi in the centre of the vast Indonesian archipelago.

Amid the roar of onrushing sea and terrified cries for help, waves as high as six metres (20 feet) tore homes off their foundations, snapped palm trees and dragged away victims - some preparing for a beach festival at dusk on Friday.

Bodies were later left on the sand as the waters receded, and some were dragged out to sea.

The death toll was at least 420, state media said Sunday, as rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region and survivors helped to retrieve the remains of those killed.

That number may reach into the thousands, according to Vice-President Jusuf Kalla

as news arrived from remote areas cut off by the 7.5-magnitude earthquake and tsunami.

At least 540 people had been badly injured as hospitals struggled to cope with the influx of casualties.

Indonesian president Joko Widodo, who was expected to visit evacuation centres in Palu on Sunday, said the military was being called in to the region to help search-and-rescue teams get to victims and find bodies.

Some government planes carrying relief supplies managed to land at the main airport in Palu, although officials said it would likely remain closed to commercial flights for days.

In Palu - home to 350,000 people - partially covered bodies lay near the shore after waves hit the coast Friday.

Hospitals were overwhelmed by the influx of those injured, with many people being treated in the open air.

Among the dead was a young Indonesian air traffic controller who stayed at his post when the earthquake hit to ensure that a plane carrying hundreds of passengers took off safely. He jumped from the tower and died before a medical helicopter could reach him.

Elsewhere, rescue teams confronted washed out roads and bridges as they tried to reach another city, Donggala, and other areas completely cut off by the quake and tsunami.

Indonesia’s meteorological and geophysics agency BMKG issued a tsunami warning after Friday’s quake, but lifted it 34 minutes later.

The agency was widely criticised on Saturday for withdrawing the warning too quickly, though officials said they estimated the waves had come within the time the warning was in force.

There were also concerns over the whereabouts of hundreds of people preparing for a beach festival that had been due to start Friday, the disaster agency said.

“People were still going about their activities on the beach and did not immediately run,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency.

The city is built around a narrow bay, which may have magnified the force of the tsunami surge as it pushed through the inlet.

Rescue officials will now have to deal with the impact of the second major earthquake in Indonesia in two months.

In August, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake and strong aftershocks hit the island of Lombok, south of Sulawesi, killing more than 450 people.

World Vision, a relief agency, planned to send assessment teams to Palu to reach the city Sunday. But the organisation still had many of its staff members in Lombok responding to the destruction and widespread loss of homes there.

“Our own staff have been affected and their own homes damaged. We are deploying in teams, but at this stage communications with Palu, on the island of Sulawesi, is extremely challenging, so we, like others, are grappling with understanding the full impact of this disaster,” said Doseba Sinay, the aid agency’s national director in Indonesia.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes.

In August, a series of major quakes killed more than 500 people in the tourist island of Lombok and destroyed dozens of villages along its northern coast.

Palu was hit by tsunami in 1927 and 1968, according to BNPB.

The Washington Post, Agence France-Presse, Reuters