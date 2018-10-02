Two quakes struck in quick succession off the southern coast of Indonesia’s Sumba island on Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

A shallow and moderately strong 5.9 quake struck at 2359 GMT, around 40km off Sumba, an island of some 750,000 people.

It was followed up some 15 minutes later by a stronger 6.0-magnitude quake in the same area at a depth of 30km.

Sumba lies some 1,600km to the south of Sulawesi island which was struck by a devastating quake and tsunami on Friday, killing more than 800 people.

