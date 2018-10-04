A French rescuer says his team, using hi-tech scanners, has detected a person believed to be still alive under the rubble of a hotel in the Indonesian city of Palu, nearly a week after it was struck by a powerful earthquake and tsunami.

Philip Besson, a member of the French organisation Pompiers de l’urgence, said the team “detected the presence of a victim” in the wreckage of the Mercure Hotel but wasn’t able to say if the person is conscious.

Besson said the team was unable to reach the victim, who was trapped under thick concrete. The team only had a hand drill and stopped digging as night fell.

Besson said the team will bring heavy equipment early on Friday to try and rescue the person.

More than 1,400 people were killed in last Friday’s earthquake and tsunami, with the death toll expected to rise.