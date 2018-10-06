Malaysia arrests 8 suspected militants, 7 of them foreigners

Malaysian police say eight suspected militants, including seven foreigners, have been arrested for allegedly spreading religious extremism that could threaten national security and fan terrorism in the region.

National police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the suspects were connected with an Islamic religious school in Yemen that promoted teachings permitting the killings of non-Muslims and even Muslims who did not follow their ways and denounced democracy as un-Islamic.

He said the foreigners included five people from a country in Europe, one from the Americas and one from the Middle East.

He said the September 24 arrests came after police received intelligence that a Yemen-based terror group was planning to set up a school in Southeast Asia to promote their ideology, which is shared by groups such as Islamic State.