Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency says it has detained former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a case linked to misappropriation of funds in his family-run welfare group.

Zahid, who now heads the opposition Malay party, is the latest notable person after former Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife to face corruption charges following the shocking ousting of their coalition in May elections.

The anti-corruption said Zahid was detained after being summoned to its office on Thursday as part of its investigation into abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering by his welfare group. It said in a statement that Zahid will be taken to court on Friday to face several charges under anti-corruption and anti-money-laundering laws.