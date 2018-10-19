Malaysian police have detained a British woman on a resort island for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

Langkawi police chief Supt. Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim said investigators found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the couple’s home where John William Jones, 62, was found dead on Thursday. He said police were called to the scene after Samantha Jones, 51, asked her neighbour to call an ambulance but her husband was pronounced dead by medical officers.

Mohamad Iqbal said Samantha Jones told police she stabbed her husband in the chest during a heated argument.

She was taken to court, which allowed her held in remand until Tuesday. He says the police case is classified as murder. He said on Friday the British couple moved to Langkawi 11 years ago.