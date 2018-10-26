A Singapore businessman once lauded as a leading young entrepreneur has illegally laundered millions of dollars in funds for North Korea, US prosecutors said in charges unveiled on Thursday.

A grand jury indictment charged Tan Wee Beng, 41, with working with several other unnamed actors to move money through the international banking system for North Korean banks between 2011 and 2018, violating international sanctions on North Korea.

Online profiles depict him as an award-winning young executive, and show him posing with Ferrari and McLaren sports cars.

Separately, the US Treasury slapped sanctions on Tan and two companies he ran – Wee Tiong (S) Pte and WT Marine Pte, both of which did business with North Korea

Tan “conducted illicit transactions totalling millions of dollars in support of North Korean entities in blatant violation of a host of economic sanctions the United States has established against North Korea and North Korean entities,” said FBI assistant director William Sweeney in a statement.

The indictment and sanctions announcements said one of Tan’s companies handled millions of dollars worth of commodity contracts for Pyongyang, and said Tan followed instructions from sanctioned North Korean banks on how to move funds for them through the global banking system.

Money transfers involved front companies in Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong and elsewhere, they said.

They also said that ships operated by Tan’s WT Marine engaged in sanctions-violating activities involving North Korea.

The FBI placed Tan on its “most wanted” list, saying his whereabouts are currently unknown.

According to a 2015 article in the Singapore Straits Times and other public records, Tan was an up-and-coming businessman, the heir to his father’s commodities trading business, which had hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenues.

In 2011, the year US authorities say he began laundering money for North Korea, he was named an “entrepreneur of the year” by Ernst and Young, the global business consultancy.

Prosecutors with the US attorney’s office in Manhattan allege that Tan, used his Singapore-based trading firm and front companies in Thailand and Hong Kong to enable Daedong Credit Bank – a North Korean Bank blacklisted by the Treasury Department and the UN – to evade prohibitions on North Korean access to the US financial system.

Tan allegedly conducted transactions on Daedong’s behalf, laundered money for the bank and paid for the shipment of goods to North Korea.

The indictment said Daedong made a US$380,000 payment to the trading firm through a Hong Kong front company in October 2016 that ran through a correspondent account at a US bank. The charges didn’t specify the total value of transactions in the case.

The Treasury’s action Thursday also included two Singapore-flagged vessels, the JW Jewel and the Nymex Star. The Jewel, an oil products tanker, was off the coast of Singapore on Thursday, according to Bloomberg ship-tracking data. There was no information available about the Star.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg