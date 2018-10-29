Indonesia Lion Air passenger plane gone missing, says authority

An Indonesian Lion Air passenger plane went missing on Monday shortly after taking off from the capital Jakarta, an aviation authority official said, adding that a search and rescue operation is under way.

“It’s true that Lion Air JT 610 has lost contact. We have forwarded the information to search and rescue teams,” AirNav Indonesia spokesman Yohanes Harry Douglas said in a statement.

The Boeing 737-800 plane which departed Jakarta about 6.20 am on Monday.

Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro said “we can confirm that one of our flights has lost contact, its position cannot be ascertained yet”.

