Indonesia’s transport minister has ordered the removal of Lion Air’s technical director and several technicians linked to a deadly plane crash that killed 189 people, state news agency Antara reported on Wednesday, citing government authority over the aviation industry.

“Today we will remove Lion’s technical director from his duties to be replaced by someone else, as well as technical staff” who cleared the flight to depart, Budi Karya Sumadi was reported as saying.

The disaster has reignited concerns about safety in Indonesia’s fast-growing aviation industry, which was recently removed from European Union and US blacklists.

Aviation analysts said it was still too soon to determine what caused the accident, and that recovering the plane’s flight data recorders by divers and “pinger locators” deployed in the search would be crucial.

More to follow …