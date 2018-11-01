US officials unveiled criminal indictments on Thursday against a former official with scandal-plagued Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB and a former Goldman Sachs banker involved in an elaborate alleged bribery scheme.

The US Justice Department arrested former Goldman Sachs banker Ng Chong Hwa in Malaysia Thursday, while former 1MDB official Low Taek Jho – better known as Jho Low – remains at large, officials said in a press release. Another ex-Goldman official, Tim Leissner, pleaded guilty and agreed to pay US$43.7 million for his ill-gotten gains.

The 1MDB scandal has roiled politics in Malaysia, leading to criminal charges against former Prime Minister Najib Razak.