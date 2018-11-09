Imelda Marcos, the widow of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was ordered arrested by the anti-graft court and sentenced to at least six years in prison.

The former first lady and an incumbent lawmaker known for her collection of more than 1,000 pairs of shoes was found guilty of seven counts of graft for allegedly maintaining Swiss accounts as a cabinet member during her husband’s rule three decades ago. Marcos, 89, faces imprisonment of between six and 11 years for each count of graft, according to the Sandiganbayan decision released to media on Friday.

The case has been pending with the anticorruption court for 27 years. She is allowed to post bail, and can also appeal the case before the Supreme Court. The Marcos family is a known supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

More to come ...