Malaysian police said they have met Chinese authorities to boost efforts in the hunt for fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, according to Bernama news agency.

Low has not been found and attempts to locate him are underway, the report said, citing Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun. Malaysia has sought Interpol’s help to locate and arrest him, and there was no change in status at that level, Fuzi was quoted as saying.

Low, better known as Jho Low, has been painted by US prosecutors as a central figure in Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal, where billions of dollars were allegedly embezzled from the state investment company. He has repeatedly maintained his innocence and faces charges including money laundering in Malaysia. He had been charged in absentia as his whereabouts are not known.

Fuzi could not immediately be reached for comment via phone or text message.

1Malaysia Development Berhad, better known as 1MDB, is at the heart of a scandal which allegedly saw US$4.5 billion misappropriated from the fund. Low, who previously said he did consulting work for 1MDB, is portrayed by some global investigators as the mastermind behind some of the schemes involving missing funds. He has been described as the “best witness” to provide information on alleged crimes at 1MDB.

Singapore, where the financial system and banks were used as conduits for some of the illicit funds, filed charges against Low in 2016 when it issued a warrant of arrest. The city state had also requested that Interpol publish a red notice for Low in 2016.