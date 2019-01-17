A Belarusian model who claimed she had evidence of Russian efforts to help US President Donald Trump win office was deported from Thailand on Thursday after being convicted of participating in a “sex training course”.

Anastasia Vashukevich, known by her pen name Nastya Rybka, was held with several others in a police raid last February in Pattaya.

In a case that veered between salacious and bizarre, Vashukevich said she had travelled to Thailand after becoming embroiled in a political scandal with Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska – a one-time associate of Trump’s disgraced former campaign director Paul Manafort.

She then set tongues wagging by promising to reveal “missing puzzle pieces” regarding claims the Kremlin aided Trump’s 2016 presidential election victory.

But the material never surfaced and critics dismissed the claims as a publicity stunt.

In the Pattaya seminar led by Alex Kirillov, a self-styled Russian seduction guru, some participants wore shirts that said “sex animator” – though one person at the time described it as more of a romance and relationship course.

Kirillov told reporters on Tuesday outside court that he believed they were set up. “I think somebody ordered (our arrest) ... for money.”

Vashukevich pleaded guilty alongside seven others to multiple charges, including solicitation and illegal assembly at a Pattaya court on Tuesday, which ordered the group be deported.

She looked sombre as she entered the courthouse and did not respond to questions from the media.

On Thursday afternoon, Vashukevich and the majority of the convicted were put on an Aeroflot flight for Moscow, bringing to an end the Thai side of a baffling case.

Thailand’s immigration chief Surachate Hakparn said the last of the group would leave the country Thursday evening. They were blacklisted from returning to Thailand.

It was unclear what would happen to them on arrival in Moscow but the two Belarusians on the afternoon flight – which would include Vashukevich – are expected to not stay overnight and transit to Belarus.

That may be preferable for Vashukevich, who has more than 120,000 followers on Instagram and penned a book about seducing oligarchs, because she also faces legal problems in Russia.

Both Washington and Moscow publicly shrugged off Vashukevich’s story, which the US State Department described as “bizarre”.

In an interview with Vashukevich, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, quoted her as saying that she is looking forward to a free life.