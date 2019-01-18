Singapore’s defence minister said on Friday that Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets were the most suitable replacement for its F-16 fleet, and it planned to buy “a few planes first” for evaluation.

“They [defence agencies] have decided that the F-35 would be the most suitable replacement fighter,” Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post.

“We want to procure a few planes first, to fully evaluate the capabilities of the F-35 before deciding on the acquisition of a full fleet,” he added.

Singapore’s fleet of around 60 F-16 jets are nearing the end of their service life.

More to follow...