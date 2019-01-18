Singapore identifies F-35 jets as ‘most suitable replacements’ for F-16 fleet, defence minister confirms
- ‘We want to procure a few planes first, to fully evaluate the capabilities,’ Ng Eng Hen said
PUBLISHED : Friday, 18 January, 2019, 3:53pm
UPDATED : Friday, 18 January, 2019, 3:53pm
Singapore’s defence minister said on Friday that Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets were the most suitable replacement for its F-16 fleet, and it planned to buy “a few planes first” for evaluation.
“They [defence agencies] have decided that the F-35 would be the most suitable replacement fighter,” Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post.
“We want to procure a few planes first, to fully evaluate the capabilities of the F-35 before deciding on the acquisition of a full fleet,” he added.
Singapore’s fleet of around 60 F-16 jets are nearing the end of their service life.
More to follow...
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
You may also like
5 Asia start-ups hope to edge out global competition to win hearts of judges and the public
In partnership with: JUMPSTARTER
Westmark: the new gateway to London's West End
Brought to you by JLL
Comments: