Thai protesters condemning the delay of the general election risk breaching the country’s strict lèse-majesté laws after military leaders criticised them for being anti-royal in a veiled threat.

The People Who Want An Election pro-democracy group – which has held four protests in the past three weeks – has accused the junta of robbing people of their rights, as the general election, which was scheduled for February 24, looks likely to be delayed a fifth time.

The junta has in the past weeks indicated possible election dates of March 10, March 24 or even May 9, but “unless the government issues a royal decree announcing an election date, all talk about an election date is merely buying time”, said lawyer Anon Nampa, one of the activists of the group. “It is not about what day the election is to be held. It is about when an election will be announced into law.”

The junta, which came to power after it ousted the Yingluck Shinawatra administration in a bloodless coup in 2014, has insisted the election cannot be held too close to the coronation of the new king, scheduled for May 4-6. Critics claim the military is using the coronation as an excuse to postpone the election.

Army chief general Apirat Kongsompong, a staunch royalist, labelled the group troublemakers and warned them not to “cross the line” – a euphemism for breaking the lèse-majesté laws, which prohibit “royal insult”.

In Thailand, where the royal family is deeply revered, the accusation could divert attention away from the group’s cause – or worse, land them in jail. But the veiled threat did not deter the group from gathering at Bangkok’s Thammasat University last Saturday.

One of the protest leaders, political activist Sirawit Serithiwat, declared before a few hundred people that if a royal decree was not issued soon, the group would protest next at “the Government House, which has now become a thief’s lair”.

Another protester said that by invoking the coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn to curb demonstrations, the junta aimed to create “misunderstanding among the public”.

“Our demands remain the same. We don’t want an election to be delayed further. We only need a clear timeline of when the military regime would stop prolonging their time in power,” Nattha Mahatthana said. “The longer the election is being delayed, the more the risks we, as a society, have to bear together.”

The People Who Want An Election group wants an election to be held no later than March 10. Under the law, if the Election Commission fails to hold an election within 150 days of the voting law coming into effect – as it did on December 11 – any election after that could be declared invalid, allowing the junta to prolong its term.

I see the lift of political ban as a performance. I think the junta knows when and how to pull the strings

Titipol Phakdeewanich, political scientist

In the nearly five years it has been in power, the junta has used the sweeping Article 44 to suppress critics, remove independent organisations’ members and ban public gatherings. It gave Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha the authority to take a range of broadly defined steps to “strengthen public unity and harmony” and to prevent conduct that undermined public order. It also allowed the military to detain people for up to seven days with a court warrant. Political gatherings of more than five people were banned, and the military was able prevent to circulation of materials deemed to be “causing fear or distorted information”.

In December, that ban on political activities was lifted and political parties have been staging campaigns nationwide ahead of the poll. However, the junta maintains a tight leash on political activities.

“It is true that a ban on political activity was lifted in mid-December but in practice the junta still closely monitors politicians they deem as opponents and political activists,” said Titipol Phakdeewanich, a political scientist at Ubon Ratchathani University.

“These monitoring activities create a climate of fear and intimidation, so even though there are many who want to go to the polls, there will not be as many who will join the protests. So the gathering is allowed to be organised at a level that the military can control.

“I see the lift of political ban as a performance. I think the junta knows when and how to pull the strings. Their full powers exist as long as Article 44 exists. In reality, there is no freedom of expression or political freedom in Thailand now.”

This year’s general election, if held, will be the first since Yingluck – now a fugitive who fled the country just before she was due to be sentenced for a corruption scandal – swept to victory in 2011.

Thailand has been mired in political conflict for more than a decade since Yingluck’s brother, Thaksin, was ousted in a coup in 2006 on allegations of corruption, abuse of power and disrespect for the monarchy.

The 2017 Constitution allows a prime minister to not have to be a member of the parliament. It also allows, for the first time, a 250-seat Senate to vote for the prime minister. The Senate will be appointed by the junta.

A new voting system was designed to reduce the seats of big parties like the Shinawatra-backed Pheu Thai, making it impossible to gain a majority in a 750-seat Lower House plus Senate.

The Phalang Pracharat, a newly formed political party with four cabinet ministers openly announcing their membership, has vowed to nominate Prayuth as prime minister after the election.