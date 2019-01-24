Filipino man to be arrested over murder of Japanese student

A 33-year-old Filipino man on an international wanted list for allegedly raping and murdering a university student in Japan in 2004 will be arrested soon, an investigative source said Thursday.

Japanese police are set to arrest the man, who was a minor at the time of the crime and fled to the Philippines, after he arrives at Narita airport, near Tokyo, from Manila on Thursday night, according to the source.

The suspect has said he will return to Japan and turn himself into police, the source said.

In an interview with Kyodo News in a Manila suburb in September 2017, he admitted killing the 21-year-old Ibaraki University student. A relative who was present at the interview said he should stand trial in Japan.

Police arrested Jerico Mori Lampano, 37, a key culprit in the murder, in September 2017, based on DNA samples from the female victim’s body, before they put the man – who was 18 years old at the time of the crime – and a third Filipino man, who was 19, on the wanted list.

This month, the Tokyo High Court upheld a lower-court ruling that sentenced Lampano, who pleaded guilty, to life imprisonment.

According to the ruling, the three men raped and killed the student by cutting her throat multiple times on a riverbank in the village of Miho, Ibaraki Prefecture, on January 31, 2004, after abducting her in a vehicle in the nearby town of Ami earlier that day.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with the Philippines, and it is uncertain if Japanese authorities can prosecute the third man.