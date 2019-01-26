Malaysia scraps China’s ‘expensive’ East Coast Rail Link plan

Malaysia’s government has decided to cancel a US$20 billion rail project being built and financed by China after failed attempts to lower the price, a minister said on Saturday, ending months of speculation about the future of the controversial project.

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s government made the decision to scrap the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) at a cabinet meeting this week.

The project was being built by the China Communications Construction Company and was 85 per cent financed by the Export-Import Bank of China.

When it was awarded to CCCC in 2016 by Mahathir’s now-deposed predecessor Najib Razak, observers hailed it as one of the cornerstones of President Xi Jinping’s “Belt and Road Initiative”.

Azmin said in the end, the project was just too expensive for the government, which was left with huge debts after taking over from the scandal-tainted administration of Najib last year.

“The cabinet decided to scrap the project because the cost of development is too high, and we do not have the financial capability at the moment,” Azmin told reporters, according to a recording released by his office.

“If this project is not cancelled, the interest rates that will need to be paid by the government is almost half a billion ringgit (US$121 million),” he said. “We cannot bear this right now, therefore the project needs to be cancelled without affecting our good relations with China. We still welcome all forms of investment from China but we will look into the matter on a case-by-case basis.”

The issue has been in the limelight after several news reports – citing anonymous sources – said the closely-watched project had been axed.

Government officials including Mahathir and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng however refused to confirm the development.

Upon his shock election victory in May last year, the 93-year-old prime minister identified the ECRL as one of several big-ticket China-linked infrastructure projects he planned to cancel because he felt they were too expensive and unnecessary.

As negotiations stretched on, Mahathir in early January suggested the project could carry on in a much smaller scale.

That plan failed, judging by Azmin’s confirmation of the cancellation on Saturday.

Najib, who offered the project without tender, has repeatedly said the Mahathir government would be making a mistake by cancelling the deal.

He has challenged Mahathir to make public the terms of the contract, which he says are favourable.

According to the former leader, the terms offered by the Chinese Export-Import Bank are highly competitive, with an interest rate of 3.25 per cent protected from exchange rate fluctuations and a seven-year deferment on payments.

Mahathir’s Pakatan Harapan bloc believes Najib, now facing dozens of criminal charges for his alleged role in the multibillion dollar 1MDB scandal, endorsed Beijing-linked projects because of his enthusiasm to take the country closer to the Asian superpower.

Chinese companies in 2015 bought assets from the 1MDB state fund as the extent of its losses – allegedly through plunder – surfaced in public.

Reviewing Chinese-linked projects was one of 10 things the government promised to do within the first 100 days of coming to power last year.

Following Mahathir’s meeting with Xi in Beijing last year, the premier said he had the assent of the Chinese government to review the projects, which the president said he understood Malaysia needed to do.