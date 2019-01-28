Islamic State group claims Philippines church bombing: SITE
- Terrorist group issues communique claiming two suicide bombers had detonated explosives inside the church and its car park
PUBLISHED : Monday, 28 January, 2019, 4:16am
UPDATED : Monday, 28 January, 2019, 4:16am
Related topics
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a double bomb attack on a Catholic church on a southern Philippine island that killed at least 18 people, according to the SITE Intelligence Group which monitors jihadist activities.
IS issued a formal communique claiming two suicide bombers had detonated explosive belts Sunday inside the church and its car park on Jolo – a stronghold of Islamist militants in the Catholic-majority nation.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
You may also like
4 photographers’ viewpoints on Hong-Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
Presented by: Hong Kong Tourism Board
Blockchain: A Potential Disruption?
Brought to you by HKUST Business School
Comments: