Islamic State group claims Philippines church bombing: SITE

  • Terrorist group issues communique claiming two suicide bombers had detonated explosives inside the church and its car park
PUBLISHED : Monday, 28 January, 2019, 4:16am
UPDATED : Monday, 28 January, 2019, 4:16am

Agence France-Presse
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a double bomb attack on a Catholic church on a southern Philippine island that killed at least 18 people, according to the SITE Intelligence Group which monitors jihadist activities.

IS issued a formal communique claiming two suicide bombers had detonated explosive belts Sunday inside the church and its car park on Jolo – a stronghold of Islamist militants in the Catholic-majority nation.

 

