War veteran Duong Van Dau among the headstones at a memorial for North Korean fallen pilots in Bac Giang. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Vietnamese veterans remember North Korean fighter pilots at memorial that recalls wartime alliance

  • Decades later, the communist nations’ friendship is apparent as Vietnam gets ready to host a summit of the North Korean and US leaders
Topic |   Vietnam
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 12:08pm

War veteran Duong Van Dau among the headstones at a memorial for North Korean fallen pilots in Bac Giang. Photo: AP
Reungkrai Leekijwatana, an official with the Thai Raksa Chart party, holds a copy of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha's candidacy application as he speaks to members of the media at the office of the Election Commission in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
Podcasts

Asia Briefing: Thai election analysis and the Russians of Pattaya

  • Thai election tumult: what happened? And what can we expect?
  • Meanwhile, in Pattaya’s notorious red light district, we reveal a different sort of Russian revolution that is transforming the town in surprising ways
Topic |   Thailand
SCMP

Thomas Sturrock  

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: Saturday, 16 Feb, 2019 2:44pm

Reungkrai Leekijwatana, an official with the Thai Raksa Chart party, holds a copy of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha's candidacy application as he speaks to members of the media at the office of the Election Commission in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
