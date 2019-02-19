War veteran Duong Van Dau among the headstones at a memorial for North Korean fallen pilots in Bac Giang. Photo: AP
Vietnamese veterans remember North Korean fighter pilots at memorial that recalls wartime alliance
- Decades later, the communist nations’ friendship is apparent as Vietnam gets ready to host a summit of the North Korean and US leaders
Topic | Vietnam
War veteran Duong Van Dau among the headstones at a memorial for North Korean fallen pilots in Bac Giang. Photo: AP
Reungkrai Leekijwatana, an official with the Thai Raksa Chart party, holds a copy of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha's candidacy application as he speaks to members of the media at the office of the Election Commission in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia Briefing: Thai election analysis and the Russians of Pattaya
- Thai election tumult: what happened? And what can we expect?
- Meanwhile, in Pattaya’s notorious red light district, we reveal a different sort of Russian revolution that is transforming the town in surprising ways
Topic | Thailand
Reungkrai Leekijwatana, an official with the Thai Raksa Chart party, holds a copy of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha's candidacy application as he speaks to members of the media at the office of the Election Commission in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg