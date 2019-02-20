A train model of the East Coast Rail Link project during the ground breaking ceremony in Kuantan, Malaysia, on August 9, 2017. Photo: Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung
Back on track? Malaysia is in ‘last mile’ of talks with China to revive East Coast Rail deal that Mahathir Mohamad ‘scrapped’
- Beijing is willing to lower US$20 billion price tag for project, says Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah
- Renewed talks could be step in repairing frayed relationship with China
Topic | Malaysia
A train model of the East Coast Rail Link project during the ground breaking ceremony in Kuantan, Malaysia, on August 9, 2017. Photo: Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: EPA
‘We just can’t pay’: Mahathir soothes China’s ego over Malaysia’s cancelled East Coast Rail Link
- Malaysian prime minister says pressing ahead with the project would leave his country ‘impoverished’ and urges Chinese parties to understand
- His comments come a day after Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou suggested talks on the project were ongoing
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: EPA