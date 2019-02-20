Channels

A train model of the East Coast Rail Link project during the ground breaking ceremony in Kuantan, Malaysia, on August 9, 2017. Photo: Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung
Southeast Asia

Back on track? Malaysia is in ‘last mile’ of talks with China to revive East Coast Rail deal that Mahathir Mohamad ‘scrapped’

  • Beijing is willing to lower US$20 billion price tag for project, says Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah
  • Renewed talks could be step in repairing frayed relationship with China
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 2:13am

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

‘We just can’t pay’: Mahathir soothes China’s ego over Malaysia’s cancelled East Coast Rail Link

  • Malaysian prime minister says pressing ahead with the project would leave his country ‘impoverished’ and urges Chinese parties to understand
  • His comments come a day after Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou suggested talks on the project were ongoing
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: Friday, 1 Feb, 2019 9:55am

