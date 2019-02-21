North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves from his train in Beijing. Photo: AP
Kim Jong-un unlikely to travel exclusively by rail to Hanoi for Trump-Kim summit 2019: sources
- A South Korean official said rail routes from China to Hanoi were ‘well-exposed’ to public and were ‘not ideal for security’
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves from his train in Beijing. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump (right) poses with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un at the start of their summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore last June. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump now says there’s ‘no rush’ for North Korea to give up nuclear weapons, sinking hopes that summit with Kim Jong-un will set deadlines
- Trump says it’s not ‘pressing’ for North Korea to denuclearise, as long as the country continues to suspend nuclear and missile tests
