North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves from his train in Beijing. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Kim Jong-un unlikely to travel exclusively by rail to Hanoi for Trump-Kim summit 2019: sources

  • A South Korean official said rail routes from China to Hanoi were ‘well-exposed’ to public and were ‘not ideal for security’
Topic |   Trump-Kim summit
SCMP

John Power  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 11:37am

US President Donald Trump (right) poses with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un at the start of their summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore last June. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Donald Trump now says there’s ‘no rush’ for North Korea to give up nuclear weapons, sinking hopes that summit with Kim Jong-un will set deadlines

  • Trump says it’s not ‘pressing’ for North Korea to denuclearise, as long as the country continues to suspend nuclear and missile tests
Topic |   Trump-Kim summit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 7:13pm

