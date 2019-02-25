Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ). Photo: AFP
Britain’s scrutiny of Huawei equipment ‘toughest in the world’, says UK spy chief Jeremy Fleming
- Fleming said the UK would weigh all factors – technical, economic and political – before making a decision on whether Huawei should be banned from the roll-out of national 5G networks
- Britain’s moves will be closely watched by other nations, as it is a member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network
