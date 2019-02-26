Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
Philippine planning secretary Ernesto Pernia welcomes Chinese aid and investment despite public suspicion of Beijing
- Chinese firms plan to build large-scale integrated steel complexes on Mindanao Island
- According to a nationwide survey last month, 60 per cent of Filipinos say China is ‘not so trustworthy’
