Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

Philippine planning secretary Ernesto Pernia welcomes Chinese aid and investment despite public suspicion of Beijing

  • Chinese firms plan to build large-scale integrated steel complexes on Mindanao Island
  • According to a nationwide survey last month, 60 per cent of Filipinos say China is ‘not so trustworthy’
Topic |   The Philippines
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 2:11pm

Security forces near a sign that reads “First Pakistani Branch in China” in Gwadar. Photo: Bloomberg
Explained

Explained: Belt and Road Initiative

  • Supporters laud it as a bold initiative that fulfils the needs of emerging markets for infrastructure investment
  • But critics warn of a lack of transparency and sustainability, while some countries have re-evaluated deals
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 5:08pm

Security forces near a sign that reads “First Pakistani Branch in China” in Gwadar. Photo: Bloomberg
