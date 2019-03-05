Anont Rotthong pictured with his youngest child, Kansita Rotthong, 26. Photo: Facebook
This Thai durian seller is looking for a Chinese man to win his daughter’s love, US$300,000 and the chance to take over his business
- Anont Rotthong has strict criteria for the preferred candidate: he must be a man who is hardworking, does not smoke or gamble, aged between 26 and 70, and be willing to learn all about the durian trade
- The issue has come between Anont and his wife. His daughter is also not too thrilled, saying “ultimately it’s up to me to choose the man”
Topic | Thailand
Anont Rotthong pictured with his youngest child, Kansita Rotthong, 26. Photo: Facebook