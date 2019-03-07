Admiral Philip Davidson. Photo: AP
Philip Davidson, the top US officer in Asia, warns Beijing’s military activity in South China Sea is ‘not reducing in any sense of the word’
- Davidson also sought to reassure allies in Southeast Asia of American commitment to the region
- He again described China as ‘paranoid’ and criticised the ‘desire to supplant rules-based international order’
Topic | South China Sea
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell during a divisional tactics exercise in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
