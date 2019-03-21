Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
Former Philippine officials accuse Chinese President Xi Jinping of crimes against humanity at International Criminal Court
- Former Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario and chief anti-corruption prosecutor Conchita Carpio Morales said they filed the complaint last week
- They accuse Xi and other officials of causing extensive environmental damage and undermining food security by building islands in South China Sea
Topic | The Philippines
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA
Philippines goes cap in hand to China as water shortage bites
- Delegation from Manila lands in Beijing to seek loans and unlock funds for controversial China-backed Kaliwa dam
- Critics say the Duterte government has engineered the water shortage to gain backing for the dam, which indigenous tribes oppose
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA