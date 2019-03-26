Channels

Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Can Joko Widodo spend his way to re-election in Indonesia?

  • Widodo is leaving nothing to chance as he seeks to win a second five-year term, showering local governments with billions of dollars
  • Economic growth is well short of the 7 per cent promised by Widodo when he came to power in October 2014
Topic |   Indonesia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 10:08am, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:42pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, who is campaigning for re-election, at the MRT inauguration ceremony in Jakarta. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Gridlocked Jakarta inaugurates its first MRT system

  • The line that opened Sunday includes seven elevated and six underground stations
  • President Joko Widodo also presided over groundbreaking ceremony for an 8km line heading northward that is planned to be completed by 2024
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:55pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:28pm, 24 Mar, 2019

