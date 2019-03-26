Channels

A spokesman from the Singapore police said no suspicious items were found after plane landed at Changi Airport. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Singapore Airlines bomb hoax: flight from Mumbai escorted by fighter jets after pilot raised alarm

  • A woman and a child were detained for questioning but police said no suspicious items were found
  • Singaporean passenger Vijay Singh described the situation as ‘something right out of a movie except that it was in real life’
Topic |   Aviation
Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy  

Published: 3:36pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:20pm, 26 Mar, 2019

