A pair of bare-breasted mermaid statues have been given some family values treatment at an Indonesian theme park. Photo: AFP
Indonesian park covers up bare-breasted mermaid statues with tube tops to preserve ‘Eastern values’
- The mermaids have been on display for years at Jakarta’s Ancol Dreamland, but got a modest makeover after the park recently launched a family-friendly policy
- The plan was foiled as people kept pulling down the garments, forcing the park to move the mermaids to a more secluded spot
Topic | Indonesia
The list included songs by Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, among others. Photo: AP
85 ‘vulgar’ English-language pop songs banned from daylight broadcasting as Indonesia’s West Java cracks down on ‘adult’ lyrics
- The songs, which include Ed Sheeran’s chart-topping Shape of You and Ariana Grande’s sultry Love Me Harder track, are only allowed to be played between 10pm and 3am
- The authorities said the move followed complaints from the public and there were similar objections over thousands of other songs, both English and Indonesian
Topic | Indonesia
