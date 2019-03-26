The memorial in Alor Setar, Kedah. Photo: Facebook
Malaysians outraged after wartime memorial calls Japanese troops ‘heroes’
- First built in 1941, the memorial was restored by authorities in a bid to boost tourism in Alor Setar, capital of the northern state of Kedah
- However, a sign that accompanied the restored monument bore the title: “History Of Three Japanese Heroes Who Conquered The Alor Setar Bridge”
The crowd at a Boot Axe gig. The band was among the neo-Nazi ‘Malay power’ acts due to perform at a now-cancelled event in Ipoh, Malaysia.
‘Malay power’ neo-Nazi band festival cancelled in Malaysia’s Ipoh city
- ‘Malay power’ movement believes Malaysia should be an exclusively Malay nation, immigration should end and non-Malays should be expelled
- Another concert featuring many of the same bands was announced days later, but owners of venue deny it is taking place
