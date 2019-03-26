Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The memorial in Alor Setar, Kedah. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

Malaysians outraged after wartime memorial calls Japanese troops ‘heroes’

  • First built in 1941, the memorial was restored by authorities in a bid to boost tourism in Alor Setar, capital of the northern state of Kedah
  • However, a sign that accompanied the restored monument bore the title: “History Of Three Japanese Heroes Who Conquered The Alor Setar Bridge”
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:16pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:13pm, 26 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The memorial in Alor Setar, Kedah. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
The crowd at a Boot Axe gig. The band was among the neo-Nazi ‘Malay power’ acts due to perform at a now-cancelled event in Ipoh, Malaysia.
Arts & Culture

‘Malay power’ neo-Nazi band festival cancelled in Malaysia’s Ipoh city

  • ‘Malay power’ movement believes Malaysia should be an exclusively Malay nation, immigration should end and non-Malays should be expelled
  • Another concert featuring many of the same bands was announced days later, but owners of venue deny it is taking place
Topic |   Music
Adam Wright

Adam Wright  

Published: 5:03pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:35am, 21 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The crowd at a Boot Axe gig. The band was among the neo-Nazi ‘Malay power’ acts due to perform at a now-cancelled event in Ipoh, Malaysia.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.