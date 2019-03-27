One of the juvenile Komodo dragons that were seized by Indonesian authorities. Photo: AFP
Indonesia foils illegal sale of Komodo dragons on Facebook
- As well as the lizards, the smugglers who were arrested are also accused of trafficking bearcats, cockatoos and cassowary birds
Topic | Indonesia
One of the juvenile Komodo dragons that were seized by Indonesian authorities. Photo: AFP
The cat was found at Siu Hong Road in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Dead cat with burns on body found outside Hong Kong secondary school, prompting animal cruelty investigation
- Police say case will be handled by detectives from a criminal investigation unit, but no arrests so far
- Feline found outside Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Yau Tze Tin Memorial College in Tuen Mun
Topic | Animal rights in China
The cat was found at Siu Hong Road in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout