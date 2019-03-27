Channels

One of the juvenile Komodo dragons that were seized by Indonesian authorities. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia foils illegal sale of Komodo dragons on Facebook

  • As well as the lizards, the smugglers who were arrested are also accused of trafficking bearcats, cockatoos and cassowary birds
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:47pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:53am, 28 Mar, 2019

The cat was found at Siu Hong Road in Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Dead cat with burns on body found outside Hong Kong secondary school, prompting animal cruelty investigation

  • Police say case will be handled by detectives from a criminal investigation unit, but no arrests so far
  • Feline found outside Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Yau Tze Tin Memorial College in Tuen Mun
Topic |   Animal rights in China
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 2:00pm, 27 Feb, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Feb, 2019

